Mujer Artes Adobe Studio provides space for San Antonio women to tell their stories through art

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a space on the West Side for women to draw, paint, sculpt and tell their stories.

“Mujer Artes really, really changed my life,” said Adriana Netro, an artist.

Netro has been coming to Mujer Artes Adobe Studio on the West Side for about six years.

The studio is located at South Colorado and Guadalupe Street and the program is run by Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

Netro said its changed her life in many ways.

“I was coming from a really depressed era in my life. Losing my partner, so when I came here it gave me the freedom to express my inner feelings,” Netro said.

Women from all over San Antonio come here to create art.

Ana Uviedo has been part of the program for about 19 years.

“We put our childhood memories into our creativity,” Uviedo said.

The handmade items tell the stories from women in San Antonio.

“This program started with the idea of helping the women in the West Side to give them some tools, so they can prosper,” Netro said.

The community is welcomed to visit and see their latest work for Dia de los Muertos.