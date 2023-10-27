80º
This weekend will be busy downtown. Here’s why you should plan ahead.

Day of the Dead festivities in downtown all weekend & a UTSA game at the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Day of the Dead festivities in downtown all weekend & a UTSA game at the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A jam-packed weekend is expected in downtown San Antonio, filled with exciting events. With so much happening, it’s important to plan ahead to navigate the traffic and make the most of your weekend.

Downtown San Antonio will be buzzing with activity, so it’s vital to be aware of road closures and detours.

Among those activities are Day of the Dead festivities on the River Walk, La Villita, Market Square, and Hemisfair all weekend and a UTSA game at the Alamodome on Saturday afternoon.

San Antonio’s Center City Development and Operations Department said there will be several street closures in the downtown area, as well as the potential for heavy traffic that’ll make it hard to get around.

The city encourages everyone attending downtown events this weekend to consider taking public transportation, ride-sharing, biking, or walking.

Another situation that can make navigating the downtown area this weekend is all the construction.

“We know that construction is happening all the time, so we kind of just adjust as we see those roadblocks. It actually happened this morning coming in. We thought we were going to come in on the side of Cesar Chavez and then ended up having to last-minute come in through Nueva,” said Leslie Rivera, a San Antonio resident.

The city says VIA’s special event service will be available from Crossroads Park and Ride for the UTSA vs East Carolina game on Saturday at the Alamodome.

For more information on easy, affordable and convenient parking, you can visit the city’s Public Parking website.

You can also sign up for downtown street closure updates at www.sanantonio.gov.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

