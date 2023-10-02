Attend Muertos Fest at Hemisfair, then watch special broadcast on KSAT on Nov. 1

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair with KSAT12.

KSAT crews will be at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 28 and then will air a special broadcast of the festivities from 8-10 p.m. on Nov. 1 KSAT12, on KSAT.com’s KSAT+ page and on our free KSAT+ streaming app that works with most Smart TVs. You can also watch the broadcast in the video player at the top of this article.

Anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will be hosting the broadcast.

Muertos Fest at Hemisfair is San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival.

The 11th annual festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 28 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Admission to Muertos Fest is free and open to the public.

Still deciding if you should attend? Muertos Fest was previously named one of the seven best fall festivals in the U.S. by National Geographic.

There will also be sightings of the new KSAT mascot Mic!

Visitors can also enjoy live music, dozens of altars honoring local families and loved ones who have passed on, workshops and a vendor market.

Hemisfair is located at 630 Nueva Street.

Parking is expected to be very limited due to the number of visitors expected to attend the festival. Attendees are encouraged to use rideshare, bike, or walk when possible.