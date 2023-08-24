Meet Mic the KSAT mascot

If you haven’t already heard the news, KSAT 12 has a new mascot — Mic. He’s joining the KSAT team just in time for the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic where he’ll help bring the noise to the biggest weekend for high school football in San Antonio.

He’s joining the KSAT team just in time for the second annual KSAT Pigskin Classic where he’ll help bring the noise to the biggest weekend for high school football in San Antonio.

We interviewed the famous Mic ahead of his debut and got the inside scoop on the newest member of the KSAT team.

Where are you from?

I was born and raised in San Antonio. My birthday is 12/12/12 so in human years I’m a bit young, but for a microphone, I’m a seasoned veteran.

Where can people expect to see you?

I’ll be out in the community during things like KSAT Community events, Fiesta, and the KSAT Pigskin Classic, as well as some Science with Sarah demos and more. I’ve got the best job at the station because I get to do a little bit of everything and meet our biggest fans.

Do you have any favorite sports teams?

You know I bleed Silver and Black for my San Antonio Spurs. I’m a huge basketball fan and I’m pretty excited to have my rookie year match up with Victor Wembanyama’s.

What made you want to get into the news?

I love hanging out with fans and helping to amplify the voices in our community so when the opportunity to be a KSAT mascot came up I knew it was the perfect fit.

Do you have any passions, hobbies or things you like to do in your downtime?

I’m a sucker for a good karaoke night. It seems cliché but if you’ve got it, flaunt it right? You should hear my version of George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas.”

Do you have any hidden talents you want to share?

Do you mean aside from my singing prowess? I’m actually a really good cook and homemade tortillas are my specialty. There are tons of places to get good tacos in San Antonio but the best are in my kitchen. Can you smell what the Mic is cookin’?!

We know blooper moments occasionally happen. Are you worried about being in the spotlight?

I’m a little nervous about crackling or giving feedback. And people love “drop-the-mic” moments, but I don’t want to drop anything. I hope that people won’t have to ask, “Is your Mic working?” because I always want to be coming in loud and clear.

Is there anything I didn’t ask you that KSAT viewers should know?

I’m generally not a huge fan of water but I do love a good float down the river when the conditions are right. It’s been a little dry the last two years so maybe I can get back to that next summer.