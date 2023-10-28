San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years for fatally stabbing mother, sister

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Friday in connection with the fatal stabbings of his mother and sister and the injury of another family member in 2020.

Jose Heriberto Hernández, Jr. pleaded guilty to two charges of murder and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez was charged with capital murder in the deaths of Raquel Hernandez-Mojica, 41, and Andrea Hernandez, 22 — his mother and sister — and also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for attacking a family member on March 12, 2020.

The DA’s office said Hernandez admitted responsibility for both murders and the assault of the family member who survived.

“The District Attorney’s Office is committed to ending family violence and upholding justice for all victims. This case is a tragic reminder of the importance of our mission,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “A home should always be a safe place for those who live there.”