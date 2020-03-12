Police: Man’s ‘mental health issues’ played role in double fatal stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning a man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and sister in their South Side home in the presence of other relatives.

Police Chief William McManus said officers who were called to a home in the 300 block of Gillette Boulevard on Thursday morning found a 42-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter dead from stab wounds.

The suspect is a 19-year-old man who is the son of the older woman and the brother of the other victim, McManus said.

“I do know that there were some mental health issues associated with this,” McManus said. “The suspect was at the scene, he was talking, he was lucid, and he is down at headquarters right now being interviewed.”

McManus did not elaborate on the nature of the mental health issues.

Police also were at a loss to explain the violence.

Adelisa Quiroz, who lives down the street, was equally surprised. She said the family appeared to be peaceful.

“I never would see any cops stop by. You didn’t see no calls, no nothing,” she said.

Investigators hoped to get some answers from the suspect.

McManus said they did not know what caused him to lash out at those two family members.

He said there were other relatives in the home at the time.

“His grandmother was in the house,” he said. “There was a 22-year-old female in the house with an infant. Those three were unharmed.”

It was unclear how much any of those other relatives saw of the attack.

Based on what police know at this point, McManus said the suspect will face criminal charges.