Man shot wife three times as she was heading to work, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A gunman who shot at his wife three times Thursday morning remains on the run.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said the woman was on her way to work when the man, identified as 52-year-old Javier De Hoyos, drove up beside her and fired shots in 3500 block of S. Gen. McMullen Drive.

The woman was transported to a hospital in unknown conditon.

A VIA bus was also struck amid the gunfire.

McManus said the shooting occurred after the woman filed a protective order against the man.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

More local news

These events have been canceled, postponed around San Antonio over coronavirus

Top SA chef asks locals to keep dining out to prevent ‘casualties’ in hospitality industry