Top SA chef asks locals to keep dining out to prevent ‘casualties’ in hospitality industry

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio chef is expecting the local hospitality industry to take a hit due to rising concerns about the new coronavirus.

Jason Dady wrote to the San Antonio Restaurants group on Facebook Wednesday night, asking people to keep dining out or carrying out to support local eateries.

“This is a very very serious time for restaurants and bars,” wrote Dady, whose restaurants include Tre Trattoria, Range and Two Bros. BBQ Market.

“There will be many many casualties in the hospitality industry. Dine out. Support LOCAL when you can," he said. “Don’t let this virus crush what we’ve all worked so hard to build.”

San Antonio is already seeing an impact from the spread of COVID-19, which has killed 38 people in the United States. More than 1,300 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the country thus far.

While it’s far less than the toll in other parts of the world, it has caused a scare here in San Antonio, with colleges and universities extending spring breaks and conventions postponing their events.

The National Society of Black Engineers, the Self Storage Association and the American Society for Health Care Engineering have postponed their conventions, which would have brought in precious tourism money.

This weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities and the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair are still taking place.

