2 big downtown SA events still taking place this weekend despite coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Two big events scheduled this weekend in downtown San Antonio are still happening, organizers confirmed on Wednesday.

The St. Patrick’s Day River Parade and other events celebrating the holiday are still going to happen, according to Paula Schechter, the San Antonio River Walk Association Marketing and Public Relations Director.

Likewise, the Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will go on as planned at Market Square from Thursday until Sunday, according to Texas Talent Musicians Association representative Felix Mendoza.

“We are taking precaution. We are providing washing stations and Purell stations throughout Market Square,” Mendoza confirmed in an email. “All food and beverage vendors will be wearing gloves. We are monitoring the situation with the city.”

Large events have been canceled in other cities across Texas due to the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus.

Austin city officials announced the cancellation of South by Southwest last week. On Wednesday, officials in Houston announced the cancellation of the Houston Rodeo. More than 25 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Texas so far, with most cases coming from the Houston area.

Fiesta, San Antonio’s largest event of the year, is a month away. So far, the party is still happening but officials are monitoring the situation daily.