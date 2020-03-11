San Antonio loses another planned conference due to coronavirus concerns

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio continues to feel the fallout over concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

A health care planning, design and construction summit that would have brought more than 2,000 people to San Antonio later this month has now been canceled.

The American Society for Health Care Engineering has scrapped its PDC Summit that was scheduled to take place at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from March 22-25.

It’s the latest disappointing news for the city in a time when many companies and organizations are curbing employee travel amid COVID-19 concerns.

Groups postpone, cancel conventions in San Antonio over coronavirus concerns

Last week, the Self Storage Association canceled its annual spring conference and trade show that was scheduled in San Antonio for March 17-19.

The National Society of Black Engineers has postponed a planned convention in San Antonio that was scheduled for March 25-29.

Officials with Visit San Antonio said they are trying to urge groups to postpone conferences rather than cancel them so that the city can retain the travel and tourism dollars.

“Any cancellation or postponement is going to be felt through the community,” said David Gonzalez, the director of communications for Visit San Antonio. “Travel and tourism is the third-largest industry in the city and employs one out of seven workers in the city.”