19-year-old fatally stabbed sister and mother, SAPD chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally stabbing his sister and mother at a South Side home.

Officers were called after 7 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 300 block of Gillette Blvd., San Antonio police Chief William McManus said.

According to police, two women, 42 and 23 years old, were found fatally stabbed inside the home.

McManus said he believes there are “mental health issues” surrounding the attack, but the suspect was “lucid” when officers arrived. He has not been identified by police.

A grandmother, a 22-year-old woman and an infant were also inside the home at the time of the attack, McManus said. They were unharmed.

The man is facing capital murder charges.

This is a developing story. It will be updated once more information becomes available.

