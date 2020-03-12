1 dead, 1 detained in far West Bexar County shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead and another is detained following a shooting in far West Bexar County late Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 11500 block of Sangria Street, not far from Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway.

According to deputies, the male victim died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Deputies said an adult male was detained in connection to the shooting. His name and age, however, were not disclosed.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also did not release the name or age of the victim.

A motive is not currently known.

