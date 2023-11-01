CBP officers seize 12 weapons, 24 magazines, 68 rounds at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to an Eagle Pass Port of Entry prevented 12 weapons, 24 magazines and 68 rounds of ammunition from entering into Mexico.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to an Eagle Pass Port of Entry prevented 12 weapons, 24 magazines and 68 rounds of ammunition from entering into Mexico.

The seizure occurred on Saturday at the Camino Real International Bridge, where CBP officers conducting outbound examinations referred a southbound pickup truck hauling a utility trailer for secondary inspection.

Upon further examination, including the use of canines and non-intrusive inspection systems, CBP officers discovered the weapons, magazines and rounds of various calibers hidden within the conveyance.

CBP seized the weapons, magazines and ammunition.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.