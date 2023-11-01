It’s that time again: KSAT men resume No-Shave November fundraiser

Editor’s Note: You can donate to Team KSAT’s cause, or any individual member, by clicking here.
Last year, the men of KSAT raised more than $30,000 to benefit cancer research, treatment and prevention as part of No-Shave November.
No-Shave November has become an annual tradition around the country. It’s a time when men put their razor blades down and let their facial hair grow for 30 days. But it’s not just an excuse to get out of shaving — the cause holds a special meaning.
The fundraising efforts began in 2009, when the Hill family of Chicago lost their father, Matthew Hill, to colon cancer. His children began a Facebook group to help raise money in November. Since then, the mission has grown across the country.
There will be 12 cancer foundations that will benefit from this year’s fundraiser.
See the messages below on what motivated some of the participants:
- Mark Austin - “2023 marks my fifth year participating in No-Shave November and it’s my hope that one day cancers of all types are cured. This year, I’m fundraising for the National Foundation for Cancer Research. NFCR promotes and facilitates collaboration among scientists around the world to accelerate the pace of discovery from lab bench to bedside.”
- John Paul Barajas - “I’m participating to raise awareness for cancer because this is a disease that hits close to home and impacts so many around the world. Also, this is a great opportunity for a simple but important reminder to get checked; many men, especially Hispanic men, neglect their health. Let’s change that!
- Adam Barraza - “I participate in no shave November as an opportunity to spread awareness to cancer as a survivor myself I know some of the struggles and worries people go through and I want to do my part in this to not only show my support for others but also help to hopefully find cures to stop cancers.”
- Steven Cavazos - “I am once again putting the razor down, and keeping my fingers crossed I can grow more than just a ‘stache this year! All jokes aside, No Shave November is a fantastic cause that will help cancer patients, and their families find support, healing, and hope. I am once again raising funds for Special Love for children with cancer. It’s a wonderful organization that helps kids with cancer along with their families. Your donations will help fund free camps and getaway weekends. Most importantly, emergency financial assistance. Team KSAT set a record with donations last year, thanks to all of you. Let’s keep it going and make it another successful year!”
- Dillon Collier - “It’s next to impossible to find someone whose life has not been impacted by cancer. No-Shave November is our annual opportunity to raise awareness about this deadly disease and to raise funds for much-needed research. Growing a mustache is the least I could do for this wonderful endeavor.”
- Justin Horne - “I’m honored to participate in No-Shave again this year, granted I’m doing it backward! My beard is shaved and I’m ready to grow it back to raise money for such an important cause. My family, like so many others, has been affected by cancer and anything I can do to help, I want to do. We’ve also felt the impact of cancer here at KSAT. My hope is that we are getting close to a cure. Let’s keep raising money to see if we can get there! Thank you for supporting the men of KSAT.”
- RJ Marquez - “I’m participating to raise awareness for cancer and because this is a disease that has affected my family, like so many others. My uncle Gera passed away from stomach cancer and he’s dearly missed. As I have done in the past, I’m also taking part to honor Bryce Wisdom and his family as they continue to work toward educating and helping those diagnosed with this disease.
- Max Massey - “No-Shave November is not just a time to put the razor down, it is a chance for us to shine a light on a topic that is overlooked by far too many. It is a chance for us to advocate for families going through unthinkable circumstances. It is an opportunity to raise money to help fight cancer, help families, and hopefully develop cures and preventions so that future generations will not have to endure what so many of our friends and family have had to endure.”
- Mike Osterhage - “I participate in no shave because it’s an opportunity to talk about guys getting themselves checked. So many diseases, including many forms of cancer, are preventable or curable if they’re caught early.”
- David Sears - “I participate in “No SHAVE November” for several reasons. The main one, my father-in-law, passed away from cancer. So it hits close to home. The fun side of it is that I don’t have to shave for a month, and when the month is over, we go to a barber shop and get a professional shave.”
- Steve Spriester - “I participate in No-Shave November in honor of my Uncle Terry. He was a father figure to me and much more than an Uncle. He lost his life to colon cancer, a cancer that was detected too late. It’s why I’m a believer in colonoscopies and the promise that organizations like No Shave help promote.”