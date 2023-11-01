It’s that time again: KSAT men resume No-Shave November fundraiser

Editor’s Note: You can donate to Team KSAT’s cause, or any individual member, by clicking here.

Last year, the men of KSAT raised more than $30,000 to benefit cancer research, treatment and prevention as part of No-Shave November.

No-Shave November has become an annual tradition around the country. It’s a time when men put their razor blades down and let their facial hair grow for 30 days. But it’s not just an excuse to get out of shaving — the cause holds a special meaning.

The fundraising efforts began in 2009, when the Hill family of Chicago lost their father, Matthew Hill, to colon cancer. His children began a Facebook group to help raise money in November. Since then, the mission has grown across the country.

There will be 12 cancer foundations that will benefit from this year’s fundraiser.

See the messages below on what motivated some of the participants: