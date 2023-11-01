Military personnel get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in November.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel with free admission in November.

Zoo Salutes, presented by USAA, honors active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and reserves.

Military members can get free admission with proper I.D., and up to four of their guests can receive 50% off standard admission.

The offer is valid from Nov. 1-30.

“This offer is made possible with the support of USAA and helps us pay tribute to our country’s heroes who often sacrifice family time to protect our freedom,” a news release states.

