JBSA-Lackland accepting applications for families to host Air Force trainees for Thanksgiving

Operation Home Cooking helps service members feel right at home this Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – About 330 families in the San Antonio area will be allowed to take part in a Thanksgiving Day tradition by hosting a pair of U.S. Air Force basic military training trainees in their home.

JBSA-Lackland will accept requests from Oct. 30 through Nov. 15 to host two trainees for Operation Thanksgiving.

The annual tradition, now in its 48th year, allows volunteer families residing in the San Antonio Metropolitan area (inside Loop 1604) the opportunity to share the holiday with trainees who are in their sixth or seventh week of basic training.

Host families are required to provide transportation to and from the Pfingston Reception Center at JBSA-Lackland.

All volunteer families are subject to a background check to access the installation.

Interested families are asked to send an email to Laurie Pozorski at laurie.pozorski@us.af.mil.

The email should contain the following information: