SAPD: Man killed after bar altercation spills outside, leads to shooting

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the Austin Hwy and Perrin Beitel intersection

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD investigates fatal shooting on November 3, 2023 at the Austin Hwy and Perrin Beitel intersection. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a bar argument spilled outside and ended in gunfire on the city’s Northeast Side late Friday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Austin Highway and Perrin Beitel.

Police said two men in their 60s got into an altercation at a bar when it spilled into the street and took a turn.

Upon EMS arrival, both men were found with gunshot wounds.

SAPD said one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene due to head trauma and gunshot injuries. The other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators at the scene said the hospitalized man was claiming self-defense in the shooting.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

