Woman hospitalized after being sideswiped by train

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after being sideswiped by a passing train on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on S Hackberry Street and W Boyer Street.

The woman, in her early 50s, was walking on the tracks when a train began heading her way, SAPD officials said.

The train’s conductor honked the horn to urge her to move away from the tracks. Though she was able to partially get away, SAPD said she was sideswiped by the train as it moved past.

The woman’s condition is unknown, but she may have suffered spinal injuries or internal injuries, SAPD said.

Firefighters utilized special equipment to rescue her and get her into an ambulance. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.