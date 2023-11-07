Canyon High School band’s booth at Wurstfest supports local families, musicians

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Canyon High School Marching Band funnel cake booth has been a staple at Wurstfest for longer than alumni can remember.

Band members and their parents staff the booth during the festival’s 10-day run as a fundraiser to offset the costs of uniforms and travel expenses.

Director of Fundraising Steve Rathburn says this is one of the largest fundraisers for the program and creates more than $75,000 in revenue for marching band students.

“It offsets the costs significantly. It’s obviously the biggest fundraiser that the band has, so it’s a really big part of what we do, and yeah the kids love doing it as well,” Rathburn said.

Sunday is the last day of Wurstfest.

If you find yourself craving something sweet, know the Canyon High School funnel cake booth supports local families and musicians.