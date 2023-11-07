Do at-home LED face masks really work?

They may look like something out of a sci-fi movie, but light-therapy face masks are a booming beauty tool many people are using to get a healthy glow.

“LED therapy will work interacting with the skin at different levels — stimulating the metabolism, the production of collagen and elastic fibers, and also, in case of the blue light, as an antibacterial,” said dermatologist Dr. Miriam Casal.

You can get these benefits from the comfort of your home. However, at-home LED face masks aren’t cheap. They can cost anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to a couple thousand.

So, are these masks worth it?

“At-home masks are typically less effective than in-office visits because they are not as highly powered. But because of their convenience and privacy, they often make a pretty attractive option,” says Consumer Reports’ Ginger Cowels.

As for the exact benefits, it depends on the type of light.

“Red light is typically used for anti-aging; blue light is used to treat acne,” said Casal.

While LED light therapy is safe in the short term, there’s less research about its long-term safety, she said. Always take proper precautions, including wearing eye protection and following directions.

“Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use it only for the recommended time. LED masks are overall pretty safe, and many are cleared by the FDA,” Cowels said.

Some people are not good candidates, such as those with photosensitivity, either because they have a disease such as lupus or because they are taking certain medications, according to Casal.

Results can also time and vary.

CR recommends always using the mask as instructed, and if you have specific skincare concerns, it is always a good idea to talk to your dermatologist.

