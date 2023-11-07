75º
Man arrested in love triangle fatal shooting

Michael Anthony Hernandez being held on murder charge in the Bexar County Jail

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Bexar County Jail booking photo of Michael Anthony Hernandez (Bexar County Jail Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars in connection with a fatal shooting involving a love triangle.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday in the 9100 block of Excellence Drive.

Police said a woman called authorities to report that her ex-boyfriend had shot her current boyfriend and fled the scene.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking of a local market at Old Pearsall Road and Old Sky Harbor.

The suspect, identified as Michael Hernandez, then ran from officers into a brushy area. He was later located and detained.

Hernandez is facing a murder charge and is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

SAPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

