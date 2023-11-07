Man arrested in love triangle fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars in connection with a fatal shooting involving a love triangle.

The shooting happened around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday in the 9100 block of Excellence Drive.

Police said a woman called authorities to report that her ex-boyfriend had shot her current boyfriend and fled the scene.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the parking of a local market at Old Pearsall Road and Old Sky Harbor.

The suspect, identified as Michael Hernandez, then ran from officers into a brushy area. He was later located and detained.

Hernandez is facing a murder charge and is being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

SAPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.