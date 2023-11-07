63º
Overnight fire destroys empty home on West Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. in 600 block of Torreon Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway to try to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed an empty home on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:15 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Torreon Street, not far from both Guadalupe Street and Lanier High School.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. They managed to keep the fire contained to just the one structure and eventually put out the fire. The home however, is considered a total loss.

Fire officials said they believe the fire might have been started by the homeless. Neighbors say it’s not the first time a fire has broken out at the location. There were no reported injuries.

A fire investigation team is now on scene looking for an exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

