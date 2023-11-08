7 people killed in head-on crash near Batesville, including human smuggling suspect, DPS says

A human smuggling suspect and six others, including some migrants, were killed in a head-on crash near Batesville, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

A human smuggling suspect and six others, including some migrants, were killed in a head-on crash near Batesville, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 6:34 a.m., Wednesday, on US-57 in Zavala County, near Batesville.

DPS officials said a Honda coming from Houston was believed to be involved in human smuggling.

The driver, believed to be the human smuggling suspect, was heading eastbound and was trying to get away from Zavala deputies when he passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, DPS officials said.

The Honda then crashed head-on with a Chevy SUV and caused the vehicle to go up in flames.

The driver and passenger of the SUV, both from Georgia, died from their injuries, officials said.

Authorities said five people inside the Honda, including the driver, were killed in the crash.

DPS said several of the people killed are from Honduras, but their identities won’t be released until their next of kin are notified.

Further details on the crash are limited and the investigation continues.