Houston teens arrested for jugging on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested two Houston teenagers accused of jugging at a bank on the city’s Northwest Side.

19-year-old Houston natives Johnathan Williams and Kamron Williams, who are not related, were both taken into custody by SAPD.

Jugging is when a suspect follows someone and steals money from them after the victim withdraws it from a bank or ATM.

Authorities say the men saw the woman handling cash and opening her trunk. That’s when, police say, they approached her and then grabbed her money.

According to police, officers say they saw a suspicious vehicle at a bank in the 6400 block of Northwest Loop 410 and followed it to Ingram Park Mall shortly before receiving a call about the robbery of a woman at the previous location.

Police said they continued to follow the vehicle to six other bank locations, with the Eagle helicopter flying overhead.

SAPD said officers eventually closed in on the suspects near Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road and took the pair into custody without incident.

Court records show both teens were charged with theft of a person and are in jail with bonds set at $20,000.

Mugshots for Kamron Williams and Johnathan Williams, who are each charged with theft of a person. (BCSO/KSAT)

SAPD wants to remind the community to be vigilant after taking money out of a bank and to never display money out in the open or on social media.

“I highly suggest not going during dawn or when it’s very dark, because that’s when it can happen more often,” Ximena Alvarez, SAPD Public Relations said. “If you see anyone approach you be careful. If you are going to an ATM, make sure there are other people around.”