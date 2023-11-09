San Antonio College hosts ceremony honoring military veterans

SAN ANTONIO – A ceremony honoring military veterans was held Thursday morning at San Antonio College’s Victory Center.

College faculty, staff, students, community members and local leaders attended the event.

The Texas Veterans Commission also presented San Antonio College’s Office of Veterans Affairs with the 2023 Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Gold Award.

The college serves about 3,000 veterans and active-duty military students each semester.

Services like financial aid, counseling and training are provided at the Victory Center.

San Antonio resident Liza Benavides said her life changed thanks to the center.

“I was in the Army. I was there for 10 years,” Benavides said.

Benavides always knew she wanted to return to school. She said the center helped her accomplish her goals.

“When I came to school, it was hard because I’m older. I’m 41 and coming back to school after a long time of not coming to school is intimidating, but I did come to the Victory Center. I talked to the advisors, and they said ‘this is what you need to do. This is how you need to do it,’” Benavides said.

Benavides now works at the Victory Center and helps other students.

“It gave me the confidence to tell other veterans, ‘if I did it. You can do it,’” Benavides said.

Alamo Colleges District is investing in two new centers that are under construction at Northwest Vista College and Northeast Lakeview College. Those centers will support more veterans and the military community.