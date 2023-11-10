Dozens gather to commemorate Night of Broken Glass in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens gathered at the Barshop Jewish Community Center on Thursday to commemorate a historical moment from 85 years ago known as the Night of Broken Glass.

The Night of Broken Glass on Nov. 9, 1938, is when the Nazi regime coordinated a wave of anti-Semitic violence against the Jewish community in Germany.

Nehemia “Nammie” Ichilov, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, said it’s a teaching moment for younger generations to learn history and reflect on what we are all doing now to stop hate.

“There is hate taking place against a lot of different groups. It’s not just the Jews,” Ichilov said. “We see it through the lens of the Jewish community, but there’s a tremendous amount of hate in the world, and we need to be able to find the light to bring love and unity to the community.”

Thursday night’s ceremony also honored the righteous who bravely risked their lives against hate.

