Laundry room fire causes $20K in damages to West Side home, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire that started in the laundry room of a West Side home has caused roughly $20,000 in damages, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Estrella Street, not far from Southwest 36th Street and Old Highway 90.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames inside the home. The fire had started in a laundry room in the back and then spread to more of the house, fire officials said. It’s unclear exactly what sparked the flames.

The SAFD said officers where the ones who first noticed the fire. A resident who rents the home from his sister was not home at the time of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

A fire investigation team is now looking into the exact cause of the fire.

Officials said damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.