Men killed in deadly 2016 shooting were each shot 3-5 times, medical examiner reveals in trial

Closing arguments expected Monday in Jacob Brownson capital murder trial

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County medical examiner revealed in testimony on Thursday how many times each of the men killed in a 2016 triple murder was shot.

Pedro Garcia, Matthew Martinez and Anthony Rodrigues were found dead in their North Side apartment in 2016. Each had multiple gunshot wounds.

Garcia’s close friend, Jacob Brownson, was later charged in the case and is currently on trial for capital murder.

In court on Thursday, Dr. Kimberley Molina said Garcia was shot three times, Martinez was shot four times and Rodrigues was shot five times.

The jury viewed autopsy photos of the gunshot wounds, which showed that two of the men had been shot in the face. Molina said those gunshot wounds to the face were at close range.

On Wednesday, Brownson’s ex-wife, Rebecca Brownson, took the stand and testified that her husband had left her alone with their kids at the men’s apartment for several days.

She said when he returned on Sept. 27, 2016, he assumed the men had assaulted her and he told her if she told anybody that he killed them, he would kill her.

The defense tried to discredit her testimony because she was given immunity to testify instead of facing a capital murder charge.

Because of the Veterans Day holiday on Friday, the trial will resume on Monday morning and closing arguments are expected then.

If the jury finds Brownson guilty, he would automatically be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

