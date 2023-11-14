62º
San Antonio police searching for suspect who shot, killed 42-year-old man on Northwest Side

Shooting happened in the 100 block of De Chantle

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Domingo Castaneda, victim (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a murder suspect in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man last month on the Northwest Side.

Police say someone in a dark-colored sedan was driving east in the 100 block of De Chantle and shot at Domingo Castaneda as he was standing by a mailbox cluster.

The sedan fled toward Fredericksburg Road after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

