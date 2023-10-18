Man in critical condition after being shot on patio of Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in critical condition after being shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of De Chantle Road, not far from both Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, the man was on a patio area in front of the apartments when a dark-colored sedan pulled up alongside it. That’s when, police said, someone inside the sedan said something to him and then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting him once in the head.

The sedan fled towards Fredericksburg Road after the shooting. The suspect and car have not been found.

The victim was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.