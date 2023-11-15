Man in critical condition after apparent accidental shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in an apparent accidental shooting overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Lanark Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Krueger Middle School.

According to police, five people had gotten together and a man was messing around with a gun and shot himself in the head. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the other four people were separated and questioned by detectives. SAPD did not mention any potential charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.