San Antonio man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom in San Antonio to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, Adrian Scott Warren, 46, told someone in a private messaging app that he had been engaging in sexual contact with a minor for several years.

Warren also told the app user that he was interested in meeting up to engage in sexual activity and watch child pornography that Warren would provide, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a news release. Warren used the app to send two photos of an adult male sexually assaulting a child.

Warren traveled in August 2022 to meet the messaging app user at a hotel, where he expected to engage in sexual acts with the user’s 9-year-old nephew, Esparza said. Instead, Warren was met by FBI agents who arrested him and seized his phone.

Warren is scheduled to be sentenced in February. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 30 years.