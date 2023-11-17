KSAT Community hosts first phone bank for Share the Shoes

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community teamed up with the San Antonio Police Department and Zapatos Inc for a donation drive on Nov. 16. All proceeds collected from Thursday’s phone bank will be used to purchase shoes for school-age children throughout Bexar County.

This was the first phone bank for the Share the Shoes campaign; Zapatos reported it received $2,200 in community donations at the end of the night, but the final total is still being counted.

“Zapatos would like to thank you all so very much,” said Margie Delatorre, Zapatos Inc volunteer.

Zapatos Inc desires to put new shoes on the feet of Bexar County children who need it most. Last night’s totals will allow the nonprofit to purchase more than 200 new shoes.

In addition to the financial contributions, SAPD reported some of the shoe donation bins at SAPD substations were overflowing with shoes.

“The San Antonio Police Department and Zapatos couldn’t have achieved this without the community’s support, and we are all so very grateful,” said SAPD Community Engagement Service Supervisor Amanda Ramirez.

Anyone can donate to the Share the Shoes program; donors are asked to bring a new pair of shoes to their nearest SAPD substation by Dec. 12. Tennis shoes are the most requested items, but any new pair of shoes is appreciated. Donors who wish to give socks are welcome to bring in over-the-calf, ankle, no-show, dinosaur socks, fancy socks, or athletic socks - the choice is yours, but they must be new.

Zapatos Inc accepts donations year-round. Financial contributions can be made through the Zelle App: zapatos.inc16@yahoo.com, the Cash App: $ZapatosInc16 or visit the Zapatos Inc. donation page.

Zapatos Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by Maria Gloria Martinez. Over 300 students were served in 2016 and 703 in 2017. Zapatos Inc. strives to help society’s less fortunate families by providing new shoes. “Shoes are foundational; Shoes are Fundamental.”

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.