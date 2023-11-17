Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program in jeopardy after distribution center falls through

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is in jeopardy after the distribution center the organization was relying on to store toys and clothing fell through on “move-in day” Friday morning, a news release said.

The organization is now scrambling to find a new home for the program, which makes Christmas possible for thousands of local needy children.

The Salvation Army needs a facility with at least 20,000 square feet, air conditioning and heating to use through Dec. 20, preferably with a loading dock. Donated space would be ideal, but the organization is willing to pay for it if necessary, the news release said.

Anyone with recommendations for a new “toy shop” is asked to call 210-352-2000.

While distribution typically takes place over the course of two days, volunteers will spend weeks helping with unloading, sorting and organizing boxes of toys and clothes that are generously provided by the San Antonio community and The Salvation Army.

The Angel Tree program has been in existence since 1979, partnering with local malls to provide clothing and toys for children, seniors and families. While more than 700 children were helped that first year in 1979, today more than 6,000 children in the San Antonio area alone are experiencing a brighter Christmas.