Taco Cabana to release new Flamin’ Hot Cheetos menu items at one San Antonio location

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos connoisseur, get ready for new menu items at Taco Cabana that will surely have your tastebuds blazing.

The restaurant chain is releasing a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos taco and quesadilla in select locations beginning Nov. 22.

According to Taco Cabana, the Cheetos taco features a freshly made, in-house tortilla with monterey jack and cheddar cheese, ground beef and the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos with a secret hot Cheetos sauce.

The quesadilla will include the same fillings between two fresh tortillas.

These new items will only be available at one San Antonio location -- the Taco Cabana located at 2627 NW Loop 410, while supplies last.

They’ll also be available at select Houston, Kingwood and Pearland locations.

To learn more about the new menu items, visit Taco Cabana’s website here.