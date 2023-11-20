60 years later: What JFK did in San Antonio on last full day of his life

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy visited San Antonio on Nov. 21, 1963, one day before the president was assassinated in Dallas. Courtesy: John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston

Wednesday marks the 60th anniversary of one of America’s biggest tragedies and noteworthy events, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

But before Kennedy arrived in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, he spent part of the last full day of his life in San Antonio.

The day before on Nov. 21, Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis were in San Antonio for a tour that lasted more than two hours.

The Kennedys were part of a 26-mile motorcade route through the city, where more than 100,000 people lined up and looked on.

To view the motorcade ride on YouTube, click or tap here.

The motorcade passed through downtown and passed Brackendridge High School before ending up at Brooks Air Force Base, where a ceremony dedicating the Aerospace Medical Health Center took place.

Shortly after, the Kennedys and their entourage headed to Kelly Air Force Base, where they left to spend the rest of the day in Houston.