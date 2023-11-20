Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Boerne Stage Road

A man was hit by a vehicle on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, on Boerne Stage Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at 4 a.m. in the 25200 block of Boerne Stage Road, east of Scenic Loop Road.

A driver told police he was traveling on Boerne Stage Road when he hit what he thought was a trash bag.

The driver stopped and exited his vehicle to check for damages, and then realized he ran over a person lying in the road.

The driver stayed at the scene and called 911. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said no charges against the driver are pending at this time.