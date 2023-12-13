55º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Animal Care Services looking for volunteers to foster dogs, kittens this holiday season

ACS says many of the animals were found abandoned or left to fend for themselves

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animal Care Services
Generic photo of dog (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is looking for people to foster dozens of dogs and kittens during the holiday season.

The San Antonio shelter said volunteers are needed to house animals through Jan. 15, or at least two weeks, to help with overcrowding. The Fa La La Foster program also aims to provide dogs and cats with a loving home during the holiday season.

“Many of these pets were found abandoned, roaming, or left to fend for themselves in the cold,” a news release states. “The drive hopes to secure fosters for at least 100 pets over the next month.”

Those who participate in the Fa La La Foster program will be provided with food for the animal and veterinary care, if needed. It is open to both families and individuals.

Current candidates for foster care include medium-to-large dogs, puppies and kittens. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter