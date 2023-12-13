Animal Care Services looking for volunteers to foster dogs, kittens this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is looking for people to foster dozens of dogs and kittens during the holiday season.

The San Antonio shelter said volunteers are needed to house animals through Jan. 15, or at least two weeks, to help with overcrowding. The Fa La La Foster program also aims to provide dogs and cats with a loving home during the holiday season.

“Many of these pets were found abandoned, roaming, or left to fend for themselves in the cold,” a news release states. “The drive hopes to secure fosters for at least 100 pets over the next month.”

Those who participate in the Fa La La Foster program will be provided with food for the animal and veterinary care, if needed. It is open to both families and individuals.

Current candidates for foster care include medium-to-large dogs, puppies and kittens. To apply, click here.