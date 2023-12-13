Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD board of trustees names lone finalist for superintendent

The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees named Paige Meloni as the lone finalist for superintendent.

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday named Paige Meloni as the lone finalist for superintendent.

Meloni is currently the chief financial officer at Lewisville ISD.

By law, the board must wait 21 days before voting to hire Meloni. The board is scheduled to vote to offer a contract to Meloni at a meeting on Jan. 9, 2024.

Meloni is no stranger to SCUC ISD, having served in the administrative ranks from 2011 to 2019. She served as principal at Wiederstein Elementary School, Executive Director of Student and Academic Services, Executive Director of Special Programs, Grants, Research and Development and Executive Director of Finance.

She later moved to the Regional Education Service Center in San Antonio as Chief Financial Officer for Client Business Services, before going to Lewisville ISD.

“It is the greatest honor to be selected to lead SCUC ISD as the next Superintendent,” Meloni said. “I am grateful for the SCUC Board of Trustees in placing their trust in me as we lead our great school district together. I look forward to working with all stakeholders as we make important decisions for our students and our school community.”

Meloni would replace the outgoing superintendent, Dr. Clark C. Ealy, who will be retiring on Jan. 31, 2024.