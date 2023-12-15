Pearl opening ‘the largest culinary market in the Southwest’ in spring 2024

Pullman Market is slated to open at the Pearl in San Antonio in Spring 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl will soon be home to “the largest culinary market in the Southwest.”

Pullman Market is slated to open in the spring at 221 Newell Ave., the site of the former Samuels Glass Co. building.

It will span 40,000 square feet and include four restaurants in addition to food-to-go kiosks, an artisan butcher and fishmonger program, a wine and beer section, Texas-based produce and specialties, and a seasonal bakery and fresh pasta program.

Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, which runs Ladino in San Antonio, is the founding partner for Pullman Market. Details about the market were released on Thursday.

“We are excited to create a new, unique culinary experience that represents all of Texas for locals and travelers alike,” partner Kevin Fink said in a news release. “Pullman Market is a place to celebrate all things food. You can grab a quick bite or stay awhile at one of our restaurants. You can discover high-quality ingredients for dinner or grab something premade to make mealtime easy.”

“Pullman is about creating easier relationships with local food and producers, a relationship that is often reserved for high-end restaurants or weekend farmers markets, and we are excited to share it with the community,” Fink said.

The news release states Pullman Market will house four full-service restaurants:

Fife & Farro will be a family-friendly restaurant that specializes in homemade pizza and pasta. No reservations will be required.

Mezquite will be a restaurant and mezcal bar focusing on the cuisine of Sonora, Mexico.

Isidore will be an “elevated dining experience” with a regularly changing menu, the release states. Reservations will be required.

Nicosi, created by award-winning pastry chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, will be an intimate dessert bar with 18 seats and a no-phone policy.

The news release adds that the to-go food vendors will also sell burgers, ice cream, tacos, sandwiches, ceviche, coffee and more.

“Pullman Market is a wonderful complement to the vibrant culinary, retail, and cultural landscape that defines Pearl today,” Pearl CEO Mesha Milsap said in the release. “The success of our Pearl Farmers Market the past 14 years shows that our neighborhood supports local farmers, chefs, and food enthusiasts. With Pullman Market, we are excited to provide a space where residents and guests can connect to these experiences daily, in addition to our weekend Farmers Market.”

