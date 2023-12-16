San Antonio River Authority, WAZE partnership brings real-time, low-water crossing data to drivers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) this week announced a strategic partnership with WAZE, a crowd-sourced navigation app, to provide real-time information on low-water crossings to drivers.

The collaborative partnership leverages community-driven data to alert drivers as they navigate area roadways.

WAZE uses its navigation solutions to partner with cities, first responders, and many more to integrate user-generated data into its mapping system.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to enhance public safety on our roads,” SARA Assistant General Manager Steve Graham said.

An example of a low-water crossing notification from the WAZE app. (San Antonio River Authority/WAZE)

For several months, SARA has linked data from its BEXARflood website — a comprehensive resource showcasing road conditions of monitored low-water crossings across Bexar County — to WAZE’s platform.

Integrated data lets drivers stay informed about low-water crossings in real-time while driving, especially during stormy weather. The dots on the map each represent a High-Water Alert Lifesaving Technology (HALT) sensor, which can detect flood waters that reach a certain depth.

A color-coded system on the website indicates road conditions:

Green = a safe road

Yellow = rising water

Red = a closed road

Users can subscribe to alerts through the BEXARflood website to receive notifications via email or text for any specific low-water crossing they wish to monitor.

“By integrating BEXARflood.org with WAZE, we empower drivers with additional tools to make informed decisions during inclement weather, which ensures a safer journey for the entire community,” Graham said.

The BEXARflood site collaborates with Bexar County, SARA and the City of San Antonio. Further, the site utilizes 190 existing flood sensors placed across the county.

The WAZE app can be downloaded from the app store on your mobile device.