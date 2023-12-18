Recall roundup: Quaker Oats granola bars, TGI Fridays chicken bites recalled

Check the pantry and the freezer. Quaker Oats issued a nationwide recall for a long list of granola bars and cereals, while TGI Fridays recalled frozen chicken bites.

Quaker Oats bars

Quaker Oats recalled more than 40 products because they could be contaminated with salmonella and make people sick.

The recalled foods include the classic Chewy granola bar variety pack, the chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals, and granola bars included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes.

The affected products have “best by” dates from January to October 2024.

You can see the FDA’s list here.

No illnesses have been reported.

Most healthy people who are exposed to salmonella experience various symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that children under the age of 5, adults older than 65, and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are at higher risk of contracting a serious or fatal infection.

Customers are urged to throw the products away, but they can also contact Quaker Oats on this website, where they’ll be asked to send a picture of the boxes or store receipts to get reimbursed.

TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites

More than 26,500 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are recalled because they may contain bits of hard plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. of Arkansas recalled 15-ounce cartons of TGI Fridays Boneless Chicken Bites, Honey BBQ flavor with lot code KL3K03. The Best By date is Dec. 26, 2024.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in home freezers. Consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they purchased them.

The products have the establishment number “P-20287″ printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers

More than 300,000 air fryers are being recalled due to a potential burn risk.

Empower Brands recalled two Power XL Dual Basket Air Fryers models because of a faulty part. The company has received 41 reports of the product breaking, including burns to three people.

The recall affects the Power XL DUAF-10 and DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer models. They were sold at major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s, from August 2021 through October 2023.

SteamFast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons

Nearly 1.75 million SteamFast Home and Away Travel Steam Irons have been recalled because of fire, burn and shock dangers.

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves all Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727.

Vornado said it had received 74 reports of incidents, including 18 additional reports of the iron’s power cord smoking, sparking, catching fire, overheating at the power cord, or the power cord becoming damaged. Vornado has received two reports of minor shocks.

The company urges customers to stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and to get either a refund or a replacement iron.

The recalled irons were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores from January 2009 through September 2023.

