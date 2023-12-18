What to know about the last holiday shipping deadlines for 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Christmas is around the corner, so you better seriously think about shipping deadlines.

Major carriers expect to deliver a record a number of packages this holiday season, so be prepared to wait in long lines.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure those gifts get under the Christmas tree.

Shipping FedEx for Christmas

These are the last recommended days for shipping gifts within the U.S. for delivery before Sunday, Dec. 24. Deadlines for shipping international are said to vary by destination.

FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight: Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours: Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx SameDay: Friday, Dec. 22

Shipping USPS for Christmas

These are the recommended dates to send by for expected delivery of packages, letters and cards by Sunday, Dec. 25 within the lower U.S.

Priority Mail: Monday, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, Dec. 20

Shipping UPS for Christmas