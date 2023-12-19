Porch pirate pair arrested after off-duty officer calls in tip, SAPD says

Elizabeth Elizalde, 36, and Bryan Salinas, 31, were arrested and charged with mail theft and possession of identifying information.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman were arrested Monday in connection with several package thefts throughout the city after an off-duty officer caught them taking a package from his front door, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Kenton Trace on the Northwest Side after the off-duty officer called them upon seeing the alleged thieves in his Ring doorbell video.

Police found a vehicle matching the description that the off-duty officer gave them and saw hundreds of pieces of mail, credit cards, IDs and medication in the passenger seat.

Elizabeth Elizalde, 36, and Bryan Salinas, 31, were arrested and charged with mail theft and possession of identifying information.

San Antonio police recommend checking your mail daily, getting informed delivery to know what is coming in the mail, and getting a free credit report to check for suspicious behavior.

USPS and SAPD will be contacting victims to get their mail back.

Both agencies are working together to investigate this case, according to SAPD.