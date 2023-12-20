SAMMinistries reports a record number of homeless deaths in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit recorded the deaths of 326 people experiencing homelessness in Bexar County so far in 2023 — a figure nearly double its previous high last year.

The deaths included people living on the streets or in shelters, with ages ranging from 94 years old down to an 11-day-old infant.

San Antonio Metropolitan Ministries (SAMM) has been compiling data on the deaths of homeless Bexar County residents for 17 years.

The nonprofit uses information from the Bexar County Medical Examiners Office, Pauper Burial Assistance and other community partners to create its list, which is central to its annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service on Thursday.

Over time, SAMM President and CEO Nikisha Baker says the group’s data-gathering has become more sophisticated. She believes the recent jumps in the number of recorded deaths are due to a combination of there actually being more deaths of homeless people in San Antonio and SAMM being aware of more of them.

As far as what’s driving the deaths, Baker said they have causes of death identified about 80 people on their list.

“I am speaking anecdotally,” she said. “It looks to me like the largest driver is overdose [and] addiction.”

Adan Perez’s fiancee is among the 326 people on SAMM’s list. Speaking to KSAT on Tuesday, Perez said he had searched for her for weeks, riding the bus and looking out the window in hopes of catching a glimpse of her.

But on Monday, staff at Haven for Hope told Perez the bad news; they had learned she had been struck by a car and killed while walking.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time,” Perez said with a voice full of emotion. “I miss her.”

Speaking to KSAT by the Hays Street Bridge, Marty Saldana said he had lost a friend to an overdose about two months ago, though his friend’s name did not appear on SAMM’s list.

“I feel for him,” Saldana said. “I feel for his family. I don’t even know if they know.”

He wasn’t surprised by the number of deaths either, suggesting many were probably elderly.

“It’s harder for them, especially in the wintertime,” Saldana, who has been homeless for roughly 20 years, said. “And a lot of them just go to sleep and don’t wake up. And I’ve known quite a few. I’m already getting up there in years myself. So I’m trying to keep bundled up as much as possible.”

Whatever the cause of death and whether they’re included in SAMM’s list or not, each death is a loss to someone.

“Some people may think that we’re monsters or something like that, [but] we’re human,” Saldana said. “We have the same feelings as they do. And we hurt, especially when our loved ones passed away, even though they might not be our immediate family. But they’re still part of our family, and we love them.”

SAMMinistries will host its 17th Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service at Milam Park on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year. Homeless services providers will read the names of people who died while experiencing homelessness this year. The event begins at 7 p.m.