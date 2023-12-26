Man jailed on 10 charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, arson

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the Bexar County Jail who police say is linked to at least six robberies.

Albert Rodriguez, 36, is facing at least 10 current charges.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Rodriguez allegedly approached a woman in her vehicle on Oct. 19 and ordered her to get out of the car. The woman started crying and refused to get out, so Rodriguez eventually walked away.

According to the affidavit, detectives linked Rodriguez to six different robberies on that same day.

Jail records show he is currently jailed on charges stemming from crimes allegedly committed this year including aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, retaliation, impersonating a police officer and arson.

He’s awaiting indictment on eight of those charges and his bonds total more than $500,000.

The jail records show he’s also awaiting trial for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from July and an aggravated robbery charge from last December.

Rodriguez has numerous other arrests dating back to 2004.