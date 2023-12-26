SAFD responds to fire at old hotel on Northwest Side

SAFD responds to a fire at an old Embassy Suites on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in the 7700 block of Briaridge Drive, near Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a fire at an old Embassy Suites on the Northwest Side.

Flames were spotted just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the building in the 7700 block of Briaridge Drive, near Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road.

Details about the fire are unknown at this time, but as of 5 a.m., more than 40 units are responding.

Several floors in the building have been damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.