34-year-old man arrested after taking 14-year-old to motel for 3 days, sexually assaulting her, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of driving to San Antonio to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

Justin Brent Crowe, 34, of Magnolia, is charged with sexual assault of a child.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a 14-year-old girl told investigators that she met Crowe on Snapchat. She said that on the weekend before Memorial Day, he picked her up and drove her to a motel on the far West Side, where they spent three days. She provided police with multiple videos of her and Crowe engaged in sex acts during that weekend.

When questioned, Crowe told police that he thought the girl was 19 years old, but investigators obtained access to their Snapchat messages through a warrant and they made it clear that Crowe was aware of her true age, the affidavit states.

Crowe was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday with his bond set at $55,000.