3 adults, 2 children escape fire at Converse home; firefighters say family displaced

CONVERSE, Texas – A family was displaced overnight after a fire damaged their home in Converse.

The fire was reported at 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of Copper Cove, not far from Coppergate and Loop 1604.

According to the Bexar County Emergency Services District, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a two-story home.

Three adults, two children and their dog were able to make it out safely, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters said it may have started with the water softener.

Firefighters said that flames were mostly contained to the garage and the front of the home, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The estimated cost of damage is $100,000.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family, as they will be displaced.