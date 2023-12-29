Felon arrested for aggravated kidnapping, robbery

SAN ANTONIO – Police have arrested a man who they say faked an injury to get inside a woman’s home and then kidnapped her to steal her car.

Trevor Morse, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies. He’s also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state felony. His bonds are set at $235,000

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, a woman told police that Morse knocked on the door of her home, claiming to have an injury. She said they had met before, but didn’t know each other well. She knew of him by his nickname, “Tre Ru.”

Morse told her that he needed to come inside for help, but when she let him in, a second person with a handgun forced his way in, too, the affidavit states.

They demanded her car keys but weren’t able to operate the vehicle due to a problem with the vehicle’s doors, so they forced her to drive them somewhere, with the promise that if she did, they would let her leave with her vehicle afterward.

The woman followed their orders and drove to multiple locations before they pointed a gun at her and forced her to get out of the car at an apartment complex on Babcock Road in the Medical Center.

Police later located the woman’s car parked on the city’s North Side with Morse behind the wheel. He was arrested without incident. The affidavit states he was armed with a handgun.

Court records show Morse has faced similar charges before and was released from prison in September after spending more than four years behind bars.